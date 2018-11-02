Dubai: Nineteen-year-old K.V. Harikrishnan, who enjoys hitting powerful shots, scored a double-century in the Alliance T20 League.

His ability to play breezy knocks has made him the most wanted player for clubs in the UAE for shorter-version formats.

Opening the innings for Sporting Cricket Club, Harikrishnan remained unbeaten on 208 off 78 balls with 22 boundaries and 14 sixes against Machos Cricket Club.

K.V. Harikrishnan receives the man of the match award. — Organisers

His knock that dominated the innings helped Sporting Club post 250-3 but Machos chased the score in 17 overs.

S. Ashir scored an unbeaten 92 while M. Rauf chipped in with an unbeaten 43. Though Harikrishnan’s knock went in vain, he was adjudged the man of the match.

Speaking to Gulf News after his double-century, Harikrishnan said: “I enjoy scoring fast and play powerful shots. I had scored a century for University of Wollongong in the University Premier League in 33 balls. Two years ago, when I was only 17, I hit two sixes out of the Sharjah Stadium and it surprised many. From the beginning I have a dream to play in the Indian Premier League and other franchise leagues. So I train to hit hard and play quick knocks. I have been playing for UAE Under-19 and whenever I have played for college or club, I have played quick knocks.”

Harikrishnan has been consistently piling up breezy scores and bagging man of match awards. “I scored two centuries in the last two weeks,” he said. “I hit 68 not out for Al Diyafah Knights in the Meydan tournament. In the University Premier League, I hit an unbeaten 64 against Bits Pilani and also cracked a 50 off 19 balls against Amity University and then hit 125 for Zurich Insurance in the Premier Cricket League. In all these I won the man of the match awards.”

Harikrishnan has trained with international cricketers that played in the Afghanistan Premier League and even got some tips from former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.