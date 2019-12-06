Emirates Airline A380 does a fly-by at the Dubai Sevens on Friday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Dubai Rugby Sevens in style, treating thousands of spectators and rugby-loving fans with two spectacular low-level fly-pasts above The Sevens Stadium with the Emirates A380 dressed in bespoke Dubai Rugby Sevens livery.

Taking off from Dubai International Airport, the Emirates A380 made its approach above the stadium to conduct two fly-pasts at 4.30pm, cruising by at slow speed and low altitude. Commanding the A380 was Captain Abbas Shaban, supported by Captain Patrick De Roeck and First Officer Mohammad Ahmed.