Al Marjan Island: UAE Team Emirates’ Jay Vine claimed the overall lead of the UAE Tour on Wednesday after finishing second on the third stage as teammate Adam Yates crashed out.
Australian Vine, 28, leapfrogged another fellow Team Emirates rider in Brandon McNulty to take top spot after a 176km ride concluding with a finish on Jebel Jais mountain in the north of the country.
Ben O’Connor took the stage victory, and is second in the overall standings, 11 seconds behind compatriot Vine.
American McNulty trails two-time Vuelta a Espana stage winner Vine by 13 seconds.
Briton Yates fell with around the 40km to go and was forced to withdraw from the seven-stage race.
Thursday’s fourth stage is a 175km sprint around Dubai.