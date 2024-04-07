Van der Poel became only the 10th rider to win both cobbled Monuments — the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix — in the same season and only the second rider to do it with the rainbow jersey after Rik van Looy in 1962.

Far behind him, Mads Pedersen, Jasper Philipsen and Nils Politt battled it out for the last two podium spots. Politt went for it early but it was Philipsen who finished second for an Alpecin-Deceuninck one-two while Pedersen was third.