Strong finish

In front of a raucous crowd on the final night of USA Basketball Showcase, Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) fed off the energy of the fans to score two key three-pointers as the USA Team finished the game strong. For Germany, Denis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) led the team with 16 points, with fellow NBA star Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), scoring 17. The energy and enthusiasm in the arena were palpable as fans from all around cheered for their respective teams, setting the stage for an intense showdown on the court.

The UAE capital witnessed some exhilarating basketball during this week in the International Basketball Week and USA Basketball Showcase. Image Credit: Supplied

The curtain-closing exhibition marked the end of an exhilarating week of basketball action in the UAE capital held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s continuous endeavours to shine a light on the UAE capital’s ability to host major sporting events.

Much-needed win

Reflecting on the USA Team preparation so far, Edwards, who emerged top-scorer with 34 points, said: “This was the best game I’ve had so far. We were down 15 points in the third quarter, that got us closer as a team. This was fun, and it’s been a while I hadn’t had so much fun in a game. We had to face adversity and it was a fight for us. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reeves came big in the second half and the energy that came from them off the bench was much-needed for us to win the game.”

Speaking on the win against Germany, Austin Reaves, said: “This is one of the most important games for us in preparation for the World Cup. We faced a talented team in Germany with them having many NBA players in the squad. This win felt good.”