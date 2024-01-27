Los Angeles: Reigning world champion Jordan Stolz set a world men's 1,000-meter speedskating record on Friday, the American teen clocking in at 1min 5.37secs at the Utah Olympic Oval.
The 19-year-old who dazzled with three titles at last year's World Championships set the mark at a World Cup race outside Salt Lake City, shattering the old mark of 1:05.69 set by Pavel Kulizhnikov of Russia in the same oval in February 2020.
Stolz is the first American to set a world speedskating record in an individual event since Brittany Bowe in the women's 1,000 in March 2019 at the Utah oval.
Not since Shani Davis in the 1,500 at Utah in December 2009 had a US man set a world record.
Last March in the Netherlands at age 18, Stolz won world crowns at 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters - becoming the first man to win three individual titles at a single worlds.
He was also the youngest world single distance world champion in history and the first to win world and world junior titles in the same year for all three distances.