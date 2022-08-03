UAE Team Emirates rider Pascal Ackermann showed a fine pair of sprinting legs, powering to victory on Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne from Lesko to Sanok (179.4km).
Sebastian Molano provided the perfect lead-out to launch Ackermann on the uphill finish as they brought back a late attack from Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Alpha Vinyl) inside the last 150 metres to the line.
Early triumph
It’s the 5th career stage win in Poland for Ackermann and his second win of 2022 after his early season triumph at the Bredene Koksijde in Belgium.
Diego Ulissi now sits 4th overall in the General Classification as Sergio Higuita (Bora Hansgrohe) keeps the lead.
Ackermann said, “It’s amazing after the injury I had and I finally feel back and have power in the legs again so it’s really important for the next races and the rest of the season. The stage was really amazing, we had many climbs but they were not too steep so perfect for myself. I said to myself let’s try today and go and get the victory. I had a brilliant lead-out from Molano and I must thank the team for believing in me today.”
2.Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t
3.Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) s.t
Tour de Pologne general classification after stage 4
1.Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) 19:52.46
2.Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) +4’’
3.Quinten Hermans (Intermarche-Wanty) +6’’
4.Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +10’’