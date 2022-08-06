UAE Team Emirates are pleased to announce the renewal of eight riders with Matteo Trentin, Vegard Stake Laengen and both Ivo and Rui Oliveira extending their deals through to the end of the 2023 season and Rafal Majka, Diego Ulissi, Brandon McNulty and Mikkel Bjerg extending their deals through to the end of the 2024 season.
Trentin joined the team at the beginning of 2021 and is an important figure in the squads Northern Classics campaign. Laengen has been involved with UAE since the team’s foundation in 2017 and was with the squad during both Tour de France triumphs in both 2020 & 2021. Both Ivo and Rui Oliveira have developed from a young age with the team and are steadily finding their place at the head of the pro peloton.
Majka joined the squad in 2021 and was a key player in the Tour de France victory of that year, with the Polish veteran also tasting personal success in stage victories at the Vuelta España and the Tour of Slovenia in his tenure at the Emirati squad.
Most successful performer
Ulissi has been with the team from the outset, and has also been amongst its most successful and consistent performers over many years with 54 career wins to his name.
McNulty and Bjerg both came on board in 2020 as part of the teams long-term strategy to develop young talent and will continue on that path for the following seasons. McNulty has taken 3 victories this season while Bjerg has been a key domestique and featured in the top-10 in numerous time trials.