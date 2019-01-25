Molla, who had only previously focused only on 5,000m, candidly admitted that the big prize money of $100,000 (Dh365,000) did attract him to run here. “I wanted to move out from track and try marathon and since the prize money here was good, I decided to give it a try,” he said. “Frankly, now I don’t know what to do with the money as I wasn’t expecting it. I will now go home and think about how to utilise it.”