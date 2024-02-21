Abu Dhabi: The UAE University in Al Ain will host the Youth MMA Championship on February 24, according to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. The competition is open to boys and girls in the Youth C category (born in 2011 and 2012), Youth B category (born in 2009 and 2010), and Youth A category (born in 2007 and 2008).

This event marks the first MMA competition of the Federation’s new action-packed season calendar. Participants will showcase their skills in various weight classes with each fight consisting of three rounds lasting two minutes.

Mohammed Bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, Board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “We are delighted to host the first MMA event of the new season at UAE University in Al Ain on Saturday. This championship will allow athletes to start their season on a high note and test their skills against the best in the nation. Through competitions like these, the Federation aims to discover talent with the potential to thrive, providing them with the ideal platform to showcase their skills, advance towards pursuing professional careers in the sport, and ultimately become integral members of the National Team.

“Last year, we have seen several milestones for MMA in the UAE, especially as Abu Dhabi hosted the IMMAF Youth World Championship in August which garnered accolades from all across the world. Events like the Youth MMA Championship are essential in preparing athletes for major competitions and showcasing their capabilities to the world,” he added.

Stellar season

Ghala Al Hamamdi who is competing in the Youth B division representing ADMA Academy, shared her excitement and said: “I am thrilled for the new season and can’t wait to showcase my skills at the event. I have been training diligently over the past few weeks and am looking forward to what promises to be a stellar season. I am grateful to the Federation for organising such world-class events and am eager to participate each time.”