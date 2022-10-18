With the 2022 season drawing to a close, UAE Team Emirates are set to meet this week in UAE to gather with team backers and sponsors to applaud a very successful 2022 while also focusing on the forthcoming 2023 campaign.
The team will spend several days across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, participating in community bike rides, children’s rides, sponsor events and team building exercises.
Next generation
In partnership with ADNOC, the team recently announced the launch of the ADNOC Accelerator Program, an innovative three-day training camp created to identify and develop the next generation of Emirati cycling talent. The program offers promising Emirati cyclists the opportunity to train under the watchful eye of UAE Team Emirates’ high performance coaching staff and to compete alongside the two-time Tour de France winning team.
The ADNOC Accelerator Program is designed to test and measure both the fitness and mental capabilities of the participants through a series of competitive scenarios. These elite cyclists will then race alongside UAE Team Emirates riders in a road-race to Al Wathba, to determine who will be the ultimate winner.
The winner will be invited to join a year-long development program with UAE Team Emirates, underwritten by ADNOC, which will include access to UAE Team Emirates’ coaches and nutritionists and the opportunity to attend official training camps throughout 2023, starting with a 10-day winter camp in Spain this December.
Growth of cycling
Cycling and the use of the bicycle continues to grow in the UAE in recent years with hundreds of kilometres of bike lanes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi and plans in place to construct a velodrome.
Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri Team President said, “It gives us great pleasure to welcome back our riders and to welcome in the new ones who will be joining us ahead of the 2023 season. The success of the team this year, with more victories than ever before, is a great milestone for the team and for UAE as a nation. The performances of the team are inspiring the people here to get active and to use the bike and we are seeing a really positive change which we are determined to continue and grow.”