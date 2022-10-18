Next generation

In partnership with ADNOC, the team recently announced the launch of the ADNOC Accelerator Program, an innovative three-day training camp created to identify and develop the next generation of Emirati cycling talent. The program offers promising Emirati cyclists the opportunity to train under the watchful eye of UAE Team Emirates’ high performance coaching staff and to compete alongside the two-time Tour de France winning team.

The ADNOC Accelerator Program is designed to test and measure both the fitness and mental capabilities of the participants through a series of competitive scenarios. These elite cyclists will then race alongside UAE Team Emirates riders in a road-race to Al Wathba, to determine who will be the ultimate winner.

The winner will be invited to join a year-long development program with UAE Team Emirates, underwritten by ADNOC, which will include access to UAE Team Emirates’ coaches and nutritionists and the opportunity to attend official training camps throughout 2023, starting with a 10-day winter camp in Spain this December.

Growth of cycling

Cycling and the use of the bicycle continues to grow in the UAE in recent years with hundreds of kilometres of bike lanes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi and plans in place to construct a velodrome.