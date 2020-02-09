Latifa Al Kaabi on her way to gold at AWST 2020 Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: During Saturday’s athletics competitions at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) 2020, UAE athletes found their way onto the podium in a number of events. The day’s contests included long jump, hammer throw, and running in the 100m, 400m, 1,500m and 5,000m categories, as well as 100m hurdles.

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s athlete Latifa Al Kaabi landed on top with a sensational jump covering 5.24m. Only 20cms short was Kuwaiti Al Fatat Sports Club’s Mariam Kathem, who clinched silver, followed by Mona Jihad who represented Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club.

Omani athletes dominated the hammer with gold and bronze. Topping the leaderboard with a 47.11m throw was Hana Saed Al Toqeyah from Al Bashair Club, while teammate Duha Hamad Al Sanaweyeh finished in third place. The UAE’s Wedad Ibrahim from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secured silver with a 43.44m throw.