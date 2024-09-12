Key areas of collaboration

The agreement focuses on uniting both organisations in their efforts to promote jiu-jitsu among girls and women, bolstering their participation at local and international levels. Key elements of the collaboration include organising training courses for the youth under the supervision of federation coaches, as well as hosting national women’s team training camps at the academy’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, as this partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing women’s roles in the world of jiu-jitsu.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi and Shamsa Saif Al Hina attended the signing ceremony to enhance jiu-jitsu's status in UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Global for jiu-jitsu

“This agreement is in line with the federation’s efforts to make jiu-jitsu accessible to girls and women of all ages and skill levels, thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for this sport. Empowering Emirati women through sports remains a core objective, and we are confident that this partnership will pave the way for even greater accomplishments on both local and international stages.” Al Shamsi added.

Shamsa Saif Al Hinai, Board Member of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, also highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation as it is a significant milestone in the academy’s vision to support and empower Emirati women in sports. This partnership will offer women and girls across different age groups a conducive environment to enhance their jiu-jitsu skills, guided by expert coaches.