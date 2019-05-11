Freestyle star tops in bid for seventh succesive win as Al Tayer impresses

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Mulla topped freestyle qualifying in the Grand Prix of Portugal. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi’s defending freestyle champion Rashid Al Mulla made a superb start to the 2019 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship, setting the standard from the start in the Grand Prix of Portugal in Portimao.

Aiming for his seventh Grand Prix success in a row, Al Mulla produced an impressive array of tricks to outscore nearest challenger Jaroslav Tirner from the Czech Republic by 14 points to top qualifying.

In the blue riband Runabout GP1 category, Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer outpaced Kuwait’s world No.1 Yousuf Al Abdul Razzaq in the first part of qualifying before eventually going through to the weekend’s first moto as fourth fastest.