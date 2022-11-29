Dubai: The Dubai International Baja, to be held from December 1-3, marks the final stage in both the 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross County Bajas and 2022 FIM Bajas World Cup.
The stakes will be high in Dubai Baja as the competitors get ready to battle it out in the final showdown of their campaigns. There will be added value this year as double the points will be up for grabs for the FIM Bajas World Cup athletes.
Exciting event
Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the traditional desert race will take place in the modern Dubai Festival City on the UAE National Day — meaning the stage is set for an exciting event.
Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) President Khalid Bin Sulayem said: “We’re delighted to have formed such a strong relationship with Al Futtaim Toyota, who bring with them decades of experience and commitment to the rally world and to the EMSO’s strategy.