The Habtoor champions and their trophies Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Andrea Isabella Sirbu and Dennis Spiridon picked up the girls’ and boys’ singles titles at the third Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge that concluded at the Habtoor Grand Beach Resort and Spa.

Sirbu got the better of Lia Mosiman for the girls’ crown, while Spiridon defeated Garv Bahl in the boys’ section. A record number of 167 players took part in ten age categories of the annual competition, including two separate tournaments for men.

Oleg Geraskin defeated defending champion Amr Hazem in the men’s veterans, while Simon Roberts got the better of Tunisian Davis Cup player Walid Jallali in the final.

“This year was a record for this competition that is meant to tap domestic talent during the week of the annual Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge. We were surprised with such a huge response and we hope we can grow this tournament in the future,” Tournament Referee Laith Al Ani told Gulf News.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Chairman of the Khalaf Group of Companies, presented the trophies to the winners during the prize ceremony of the 22nd Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge.

Results:

U12 Girls: Pallavi Patel bt Larissa Brasil; U12 Boys: Kaushik Arunkumar bt Nicola Eccher

U14 Girls: Aditi Gulati bt Diya Tamse; U14 Boys: Henri Kytosaari bt Jozef Kottoor

U16 Girls: Sonicka J bt Sofia Mammi; U16 Boys: Ethan Milligan bt Mehul John

U18 Girls: Andrea Isabella Sirbu bt Lia Mosiman; U18 Boys: Dennis Spiridon bt Garv Bahl