Sheikh Ahmed with winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in a past edition. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, Friday met with the winners of the 11th edition of the Award, who will be honoured on January 9 at a glittering ceremony to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo 2020 Dubai.

To celebrate the awards ceremony, a silver coin bearing the award’s logo and the image of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was issued in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE. A commemorative stamp was also launched by the award in cooperation with Emirates Post.

Ahmed said: “The UAE is keen to empower creators across all fields, including the sports sector, in line with the leadership’s vision to promote creativity and recognise innovators in different disciplines. In this Award, individuals, teams, as well as local, Arab and international sports institutions are honoured and appreciated for their efforts, achievements and initiatives that have contributed to the development of sports and enhanced its role in empowering societies.”

Sheikh Ahmed added that the decision to postpone the nomination dates for the award until after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games concluded has given many Arab champions the opportunity to participate and become winners in this edition of the award. “The Tokyo Olympics witnessed an unprecedented participation of Arab athletes, and we are pleased to honour some exceptional personalities at the ceremony who made it to the Olympic Games and who will now be part of the Award’s history. We will also continue in our mission to empower and recognise young creative Emiratis for their outstanding contributions and achievements in sports, His Highness said.

The 11th edition of the award coincides with more than one significant occasion for the UAE, including the country’s golden jubilee that marks 50 years since the founding of the Union and Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which celebrates humanity’s greatest achievements and brings people from around the world to work together to build a better future.

The Award’s Board of Trustees said that hosting the award ceremony at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai will give international personalities participating in the mega event an opportunity to attend the celebration. Winners will also be able to visit the global event and tour their respective country’s pavilions.