Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.
Premier Imran Khan has been given the award for his contribution to sports, including leading his country’s cricket team to win the 1992 Cricket World Cpb. He was declared International Sports Personality.
The ceremony to announce the winners of the eleventh edition of the MBR Creative Sports Award - the largest such award in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports - was held on Monday at Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest pool, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).