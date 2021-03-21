New season will get under way during 2021 NAS Ramadan Tournament

Padel Tennis has really caught on in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) has announced details of an annual tournament structure for strengthening the sport within the country.

Announced by Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of UAEPA, the fresh structure will ensure not only a proper direction for padel tennis, but also set up a unified and common goal towards playing windows that is expected to boost the game, especially at the grassroots level.

Underscoring its commitment to increase competition, commercial and fan engagement opportunities while raising competitiveness of padel tennis on the road to an expanded seasonal calendar, the new competition structure will see a regular string of tournaments starting with April’s annual Nad Al Sheba Ramadan Tournament that is scheduled to be held in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols.

Accordingly, the quality of participation has been linked to the skill levels of the players involved. Players belonging to Classes A and B will be entitled to participate in the top-level Gold category, while the beginners from Class C will compete and collect rankings points to fit into the new system.

Players can compete in any number of tournaments throughout the season with each of them standing the chance of compiling rankings points as per their performances in each of these events.

“There will be separate classifications for men and women so that the tournaments have a level playing field that will further ensure a uniform growth of our sport through the country,” said a UAEPA official.

Winners in the Gold category stand to win 4,000 points per competition, while the runner-up will get 3,000 points. Silver category winners stand the chance of claiming 1,000 points, while the runner-up will pick up 750 points. In the lower Bronze category, winners stand to get 250 points while the runners-up will get 180 points.