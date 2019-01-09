Specially bred polo ponies, not different to horses, are used in the game. A polo pony is blessed with agility, speed, endurance, and intelligence. The pony is judged to be 60 to 75 percent of a player’s ability. At first only Thoroughbred horses were used, but horses of mixed breeding are now common. Most of the best ponies are bred in Argentina or in the Southwestern or Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. Polo ponies reach their peak at about age 9 or 10 and may sometime play till the age of 18 or 20.