Dubai: ‘Positive Spirit’, Dubai Police’s community-based initiative, hosted a futsal tournament for private schools in Dubai in collaboration with Al Barsha Police Station, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai National School-Al Barsha. The tournament’s first edition saw participation of 12 teams, aged between 13-17 and representing 10 schools.
The event was attended by Colonel Ahmed Obaid bin Hudayba, Head of Criminal Records Department at Al Barsha Police Station; Mohammed Belhoul of Dubai Sports Council; Osama Ajul, Director General of Dubai National School; Suad Abu Harb, Director of Dubai National School in Al Barsha; Captain Awad Mubarak and Fatima Buhajeer from Positive Spirit Initiative.
In the 2005 age group matches, the Dubai National School in Al Barsha finished on top, Dubai International School in Al Quoz second and Al Mawakeb School ranked third. Hamad Qais was named the topscorer with seven goals and Hamid Ali was crowned the best goalkeeper.
In 2009, Al Ittihad School in Al Mamzar was first, Al Ahlia Charity School came in second and the Dubai National School in Al Twar ranked third. Issa Abdullah from Al Arqam School emerged the topscorer with four goals and Rashid Al Balushi was crowned as the best goalkeeper. Hamid Abdullah of Al-Ittihad School in Al Mamzar was named the group’s best player.
The tournament also featured awareness lectures organized by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, General Department of Anti-Narcotics and the General Department of Traffic, which raised the participants’ awareness of cybercrime, electronic extortion and drugs, in addition to raising their awareness of the dangers of reckless driving.