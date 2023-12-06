Dubai: The routes for the 23rd edition of the Dubai Marathon was announced, which will be held on January 7, 2024. The elite event, considered as one of the oldest long distance running races in the region, will see top racers from around the world compete in three categories.

The three distances include 42.195km professionals’ category, 10km amateurs’ category and 4km beginners’ category, which will see male and female runners from different classes in society and also people of determination from multi-nationalities from the UAE and overseas.

Dubai Marathon will launch from Umm Suqeim Road passing through Jumeirah Road and King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Road, during which contestants will run through some of the most famous and eminent tourist landmarks, including Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah and the Palm Island.

Landmarks

Racers will start from near Madinat Jumeirah, and they will take left toward Al Sofouh passing through Dubai College Junction and then heading up toward the Palm Island entrance on the other side of the road. Contestants will then pass through Dubai Media City’s entrance on the left side and return at the traffic signals of the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina and they will again return throughout Al Sofouh area passing through Madinat Jumeirah and turn to the Jumeirah Beach Road and pass Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel on the left.

Racers will then keep running through Jumeirah Beach Road on the left side and continue toward the bridge at the Creek and will turn before reaching the bridge at Al Mahmal Road Junction. Then they will return through Madinat Jumeirah Junction and take the same route again and will turn left after Burj Al Arab at Madinat Jumeirah Junction and continue running throughout Umm Suqeim Road toward the finishing line before Dubai Police Academy.

Favourite marathon

Dubai Marathon is held with the support of Dubai Sports Council and in collaboration with various governmental entities; top of which are Dubai Police and RTA. The routes are known as the most favourite for both prominent professionals and amateurs from all over the world.

The competition is taking place at well-equipped and vast roads contributing to recording of the best performance and fastest timing comparing to other marathons in several countries, particularly the marathons that are held in the beginning January, when temperature in Dubai is adequate for long distance races.