Dubai: The Dubai Marathon will return for its 23rd staging on January 7, 2024, following an agreement with the Dubai Sports Council.

The Middle’s East’s first and oldest international marathon will again see races held over 4km, 10km and the classic 42.195km marathon distance with runner registration now open through the official website.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Dubai Marathon returned to the UAE sporting calendar for the first time since January 2020.

Elite and amateur runners

“We thank Dubai Sports Council for their support, and we are now looking forward to working together with the relevant government organisations to stage an event that once again brings elite and amateur runners alike into the heart of the city.” said race director Peter Connerton

The 2024 Dubai Marathon will once again be staged under the aegis of the Dubai Sports Council and organisers will also work throughout the year with Dubai Police, Dubai RTA and Dubai Municipality to formalise routes for all three races.

“The Dubai Marathon is one of the largest annual events in Dubai and is eagerly awaited by runners of all ages and abilities with participants from both in and outside the UAE,” said Dubai Sports Council Secretary General Saeed Hareb.

Memorable event

“We will continue to work closely with the organisers to stage another memorable event and we are currently in the planning stage for next year.”

For event sponsor adidas it was a memorable start to the marathon year as adidas elite athletes Abdisa Tola and his sister-in-law Dera Dida from Ethiopia took the men and women’s marathon titles respectively.

Fast and flat roads

Tola — brother of marathon world champion and 2017 Dubai winner Tamirat Tola — set a time of 2:05:42 on what was his marathon debut, while Dida carved a new personal best of 2:21:11.

For 22-year-old Tola, it was a superb start to his marathon career and a winning time just six seconds outside that set by older brother Tamirat when winning the marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the USA last July.