Dubai: After the fall of three coaches during the first two weeks, the 65-year-old Queiroz has perhaps seen a lot of stability in his employment with Iran. Since taking over in April 2011, Queiroz has taken Iran to two Fifa World Cups in 2014 and 2018.
However, Iran — three-time winners of the Asian Cup in 1968, 1972 and 1976 — have yet to lift the Cup in more than four decades. Iran bagged four points at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, defeating Morocco by a solitary goal and then securing a 1-1 draw against the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal. But those four points were not enough for Team Melli to progress to the next round.
Their performances in Russia have been fresh and Queiroz will be looking forward to delve on the same level to see his team lift the brand-new trophy in Abu Dhabi on February 1.