However, Iran — three-time winners of the Asian Cup in 1968, 1972 and 1976 — have yet to lift the Cup in more than four decades. Iran bagged four points at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, defeating Morocco by a solitary goal and then securing a 1-1 draw against the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal. But those four points were not enough for Team Melli to progress to the next round.