250 gymnasts from around the world take part in the competition

Dubai: Five star Olympians brought the curtains down on the fourth Dubai International Rhythmic Gymnastics DuGymCup with a masterclass at the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Al Maktoum Sports Hall on Sunday.

Cheered on by more than 250 gymnasts and coaches from around the world, Marina Durunda of Azerbaijan, Melitina Staniouta of Belarus, Ukraine’s Natalia Godunko, Spaniard Carolina Rodriguez, and Neviana Vladinova of Bulgaria gave a live performance and a Grand Masterclass and shared their experience with the budding young talents, who had participated in the competition earlier.

Vladinova, 25, who represented Bulgaria at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has won a World Championship silver and bronze, took part in the competition as well and swept the honours in the Senior A (2003 or older) category.

Durunda, 22, represented Azerbaijan at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Championship in Minsk, and a silver at the inaugural 2015 European Games in Baku.

Staniouta, 25, is a three-time (2015, 2013, 2010) World Championship all-around bronze medallist, the 2015 European Games all-around bronze medallist, the 2014 European Championships all-around silver medallist, and 2009 Grand Prix Final all-around bronze medallist.

Godunko, meanwhile, is a winner of two World Championship gold medals and was the 2004 Grand Prix Final all-around champion while Rodriguez, 33, has represented Spain at three Olympic Games — 2004 Athens, 2012 London and 2016 Rio.