Dubai: Visiting Norwich City FC, Newcastle United FC and Melbourne City FC were joined by local outfits Forza FC and Barca Academy Dubai in clinching top honours at the 2024 Mina Cup held at the Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Club and Resort.

Norwich City FC triumphed in the U12s with a 2-0 win against local side Fursan Hispania, Newcastle United FC clinched the U13s title with a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Chicago Fire, while Melbourne City FC will travel back to Australia with the U14s trophy following their 2-1 win against Atlas FC.

The U15s trophy went to Forza FC following a hard-fought 2-1 win against Dubai City FC and Barcelona Academy Dubai got past Dubai City FC for the U16s crown.

Image Credit: Supplied

The winners in all age categories were crowned by English star Teddy Sheringham, former England, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United star striker in his capacity as tournament ambassador.

Joining Sheringham at the presentation was Adel Al Bannai, Head of the Football Companies Department at Dubai Sports Council, Chris Brown, Founder of the Mina Cup and Stuart McMurdo from Jebel Ali Golf and Shooting Club and Resort.

Sheringham, who turned 58 on April 2, had two separate stints with Hotspurs wedged in-between his days at Manchester United, where he was part of the team that clinched the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Uefa Champions League in 1999.

Melbourne City FC clinched the U14s trophy following their 2-1 win against Atlas FC. Image Credit: Supplied

Perhaps, the 6.1ft striker will be best remembered for scoring the equaliser and then providing the assist for Manchester United’s winning goal in second half injury period against Bayern Munich in that memorable 1999 Uefa Champions League final.

Meanwhile, the success of this annual event has goaded the organising committee to further expand this competition and take it to England, Saudi Arabia and the USA. The winners of these competitions will eventually converge in Dubai to compete in the grand finals.

The JA Sports Centre is a purpose-built training facility which includes four fully floodlit international size football pitches.

The annual Mina Cup sees professional teams travel to Dubai from all corners of the globe. These teams compete alongside regionally based academies and clubs who are needed to qualify through a series of UAE qualifying rounds that were held in the last week of November 2023.

The vision behind the Mina Cup is to create a footballing legacy to champion the teams and players as part of their journey into professional football.

Results

U12s: Player of tournament: Archie Leveritt (Norwich); Best Goalkeeper: Federico Andreas Meyer Jures Anjon (Fursan); Top Goalscorer: Oluwanifemi Taofeek (La Liga) 5 goals.

U13s: Player of Tournament: Francisco Diaz (Chicago Fire); Best Goalkeeper: Alex Slavi Bayraktarov (Chicago Fire); Top Goalscorer: Graham Thomas Dixon (Chicago Fire).

U14s: Player of tournament: Luka Demuth (Melbourne City); Best Goalkeeper: Julian Strietzel Garcia (Atlas FC); Top Goalscorer: Andre Morales Solorio (Atlas FC) 6 goals.

U15s: Player of tournament: Uche Obisie (Forza); Best Goalkeeper: Charlie Burns (Dubai City); Top Goalscorer: Tafara Chakaodza (City Football Schools) 8 goals.