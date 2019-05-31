Dubai: Dubai’s Victory Team are feeling no pressure heading into the second round of the 2019 ABPA Offshore Championship on Camden On The Lake in Missouri this weekend.

World champions Salem Al Adidi and Eisa Al Ali led their Victory Boat No. 3 to a second place in the season-opener on Cocoa Beach, Florida, two weeks back. That result puts the Jebel Ali-based team in the runners-up spot with 93 points behind leaders James Sheppard and Steve Curtis in their boat ‘Miss Geico’ (104 points) and Darren Nicholson and Giovanni Carpitella’s ‘222 Racing’ (83 points).

Jay Johnson and Nigel Hook are in fourth with their ‘Lucas Oil’ with 74 points followed by ‘Zabo’ led by Ugur Isik and Miles Jennings, in fifth place with 66 points.

Race proceedings will consist of a meet and greet at Shady Gators followed by the ‘Festival of Speed’ at Camden on the Lake and Shady Gators. The main race day will be on Saturday (June 1) with the opening ceremony at 10am (7pm UAE) followed by the first of five races for various categories starting from 11am (8pm UAE).