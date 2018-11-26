Moscow: UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he can imagine a reconciliation with Conor McGregor after the bitter feud around last month’s title fight.
Nurmagomedov says “everything is possible. Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile”.
He adds he doesn’t know how he would react when he sees the Irish fighter next, saying: “Who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?”
Nurmagomedov says he would prefer a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr — without giving details of how it might be arranged — over the UFC’s preferred option of Tony Ferguson.
Nurmagomedov says “for legacy and in the sense of the money aspect, and in a sporting sense, I think the Mayweather fight is much more interesting”.