ITF Junior tennis tournament returns to Fujairah

Fujairah Tennis and Country Club (FTCC) in association with the UAE Tennis Federation announced the launch of the 6th edition of the ITF Junior tennis tournament.

International Tennis makes a grand comeback in UAE after COVID-19, with 4 UAE national players participating along with 100+ international players

Fujairah, 07 November 2021: Fujairah Tennis and Country Club (FTCC) in association with the UAE tennis federation is proud to announce the launch of the 6th edition of the ITF tennis tournament. The 6th West Asia Fujairah Cup grand tournament is taking place in the United Arab Emirates from November 8 - November 13.

In this edition, there are 60 boys and 40 girls from across the world including four players from the UAE participating in the mega tournament. Out of the four players from the UAE, three are directly in the main draw. Along with these participants in the tournament, there are many tennis players from countries across the world, including France, Germany, Turkey, and India.

Amid the ongoing efforts against Coronavirus, the UAE has emerged the leading country in the region to organise the grand event. The UAE has ensured all measures to organise the event keeping in mind the health and safety of all participants, staff and audience in the stadium. At a time when countries across the region postponed international tournaments due to the pandemic, the UAE took charge to organise the event in a grand and exceptional manner.

“Fujairah Tennis club and UAE Tennis Federation have ensured all measures to enhance the safety during the tournament. We are proud to organise the event in line with recovery efforts in the country. The UAE Tennis Federation has provided necessary support to enhance the health and wellbeing of all participants during the event,” said Salah Meridien, General Manager, Fujairah Tennis club.

Fujairah Tennis and Country Club has a long history of organising international-level tournaments. For more than five years, the state-of-the-art FTCC has organised several events at national and international levels.

“This tournament is one of the most successful tournaments. Over the years we have had players and their families praising the club. Fujairah Tennis Club has clean and well-maintained courts. There are several facilities for players to help them prepare well for the tournaments,” said Naser AlMarzooqi, General Secretary, UAE tennis federation.

The exemplary collaboration between the FTCC and UAE tennis federation has resulted in the organisation of the notable event n the UAE at such as critical time of the pandemic.