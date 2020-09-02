Bhubaneswar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad on his arrival at Dubai airport last month. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has promised that his constant evolution as a player can only benefit his side as they count down towards the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this month.

A veteran both with Team India and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Meerut-born 30-year-old struggled through an injury-hit 2019. First, it was a hamstring that forced him out midway through the ICC World Cup against Pakistan in Manchester and then he missed the series against South Africa and Bangladesh. The lanky pacer returned for the T20 series against the West Indies, but then underwent a hernia surgery before using the enforced break during the pandemic to mark his return for the franchise from south India.

“I’ve definitely changed as a bowler in the last few years. The most important thing is that I have gained experience playing for so many years. As a bowler I can bank on variations that I’ve learnt in the last few years,” Bhuvi told the official Twitter handle of the IPL.

“It definitely feels good to be back, first after the injuries and now after this pandemic. I am looking forward to an exciting IPL season ahead. I believe that it is not just about adding to the arsenal as a bowler, but also being good at what you already possess as a bowler,” he added.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a pretty decent bowling line-up this year as well. With Bhuvi leading from the front as a senior, they also have the Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi alongside Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and Indian speedster Sandeep Sharma.

“Being a senior bowler, my approach will be similar as it has been for past couple of years. I’ll try to help and share my experience. The good thing about this bowling group is that we are playing together for the last 2-3 years, so we understand each other pretty well. It makes things easier for a captain or senior bowler like me,” he admitted.

And he was more than pleased to be alongside an asset like Rashid Khan. “Rashid has been amazing in this format all over the world. He has been playing in different leagues, performing consistently and having him in the mix is always a delight for any team,” he remarked.

“Not just with the ball, he has been amazing with the bat as well. Yes, he is an asset and delight to any team,” he affirmed.

Bhuvneshwar feels the IPL is the best-possible tournament to kickstart cricket for the country after a coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, he was quick to admit he will miss playing back home, especially in front of the home crowd.

“I don’t think there could be a better tournament than IPL in India to start off with cricket and I am sure it will bring joy to the people of India. I will definitely going to miss playing in India, especially in front of our home crowd as they have been supporting us for many years,” he said.