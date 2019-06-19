File: Young basketball enthusiasts learn new skills during a basketball clinic at Dubai Sports World Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai will continue innovating in its attempt to fulfil the ever-increasing needs of sports enthusiasts, especially during summer months.

The ninth edition of Dubai Sports World — organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council — opened on Wednesday with Saeed Hareb, General Secretary, DSC, promising better prospects for sports particularly during the summer.

“An indoor facility like this one is what we owe our community. The community is always in need of some sort of activity, especially during summer, and we are here to fulfil a need through the Dubai Sports World,” Hareb told Gulf News after visiting the venue.

“Over the past few years, the numbers have shown a growth and this bodes well for everyone, including visitors to the UAE. We look at catering to physical needs of the entire family and I am confident this year we will cross the 1.5 million visitors’ mark,” he added.

“The demand is there, and it’s increasing each year. I wouldn’t be surprised if we increase the size of the place next year. This is Dubai and there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

To be held until September 10, DSW will continue to run on the “Family, Fitness and Fun” motto with doors opening every day at 8am and going on until midnight.

The 25,000 sqm indoor air-conditioned venue includes three pro-standard pitches for five-a-side football, three seven-a-side pitches for football and rugby, six basketball courts, three street basketball courts, 18 badminton courts, two tennis courts, a table tennis zone, three volleyball courts, two cricket pitches, cycling and fitness studios, a padel court, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Mahir Julfar, Senior Vice-President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “As we embark on the ninth edition of Dubai Sports World, we are proud to play a vital role, together with the support of Dubai Sports Council, in the developmental framework that increases individual’s well-being, strength, agility, and mindset. We are working towards promoting healthy lifestyle experiences, and look forward to a fun-filled event this year, with an exciting line-up of sports to create memorable experiences.”

