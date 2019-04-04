Dubai: The 42nd edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton Tournament presented by Friends Provident International commenced with the inauguration of the event by Vipul, Consul General of the Indian Consulate — Dubai, in the presence of tournament officials and sponsors.

A record number — -around 730 — participants will compete in the Men’s, Ladies, Boys & Girls, and Veterans categories for top honours in the 36 categories.

All the matches are being played in the 21 points format in line with rules & regulations of the Badminton World Federation.