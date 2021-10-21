The India-Pakistan group match in T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday headlines a weekend of sporting bonanza in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A staggering 19 sporting events, headlined by the highly billed India-Pakistan match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, is scheduled to take place in Dubai this weekend - turning the attention of the sporting world on the emirate which is already buzzing as hosts of Dubai Expo 2020.

India and Pakistan, both former champions of World T20, will play in a Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday - where the permitted 70% capacity for tickets is sold out. The last time these two played in Dubai were in two matches in the 2018 Asia Cup, but the stakes are much higher this time.

The match takes place a day after England, the reigning 50-over world champions, and West Indies, the reigning and two-time T20 World champions, get the Dubai leg of the World Cup started with an evening game on Saturday.

The Dubai International Stadium, which hosted the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League on October 15, will host 12 matches of the World T20, including the final on November 14.

Tennis fans, meanwhile, can enjoy the exciting new format of their sport when the ‘Tie Break Tens Dubai,’ Presented by Zone takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on Friday. Fans will see world tennis’ top entertainers like Frenchman Gael Monfils, British No.2 Dan Evans, US star Taylor Fritz, and German Dustin ‘Dreddie’ Brown compete for the prize purse of AED 500,000.

Gael Monfils, one of the eternal showman of tennis and a regular in the Dubai Duty Free tennis till recently, will be back to host the inuagural edition of Tie Break Tens Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena. Image Credit: AP

The Hamdan Sports Complex, meanwhile, is hosting the American Swimming Coaches Association’s first training course in the Middle East and North Africa region. The 1st ASCA Middle East Swimming Coaches Conference, which is taking place from October 20 to 25, is supported by Dubai Sports Council and organised under the patronage of UAE Swimming Federation.

The six-day conference, which is being described as the strongest and most important course for swimming trainers in the region, will cover all five levels of ASCA’s courses for swimming coaches. Chad Onken, ASCA’s Director of International Clinics and CEO and Co-Owner of Virginia-based Quest Swimming, will be sharing 20 years of experience at the conference and providing participants with his insights.

Hamdan Sports Complex will also host the Hamilton Aquatics Short Course championship on October 22-23. The championships will feature competitions in seven different age categories for male and female : Under-9, 10yrs, 11yrs, 12yrs, 13yrs, 14-15yrs and 16-Above.

The state-of-the-art Hamdan Sports Complex will host the Hamilton Aquatics Short Course championship on October 22-23, which will be preceded by a high profile swimming coaches' conference. Image Credit: Supplied photo

The GEC Tech+ Championship 2021, the IT industry’s first corporate multi-sports challenge, will also continue this weekend, for its second week of competition. The Championship, which is seeking to challenge participating corporates to excel as a team, will see more than 3,000 participants compete in 15 different sports activities.

The men will compete in football, Cricket, golf, tug of war, team building, athletics, cycling, swimming, badminton, table tennis, tennis, fitness challenge, bowling, volleyball, and basketball while the women will compete in golf, tug of war, team building, athletic, cycling, swimming, badminton, table tennis, tennis, fitness challenge, bowling, volleyball, and basketball.

More than 1000 runners are expected to take part in Friday’s Dubai Festival City Half Marathon, which offers participants four distances to choose from: 21.1km, 10km, 5km and 1km. Similar numbers of participants are also expected for the Grit+Tonic Triathlon, which takes place on Friday in Al Mamzar.

The World Corporate Champions Cup 2021, International Federation of Corporate Football’s global annual championship that brings together champion corporate teams from around the world, will take place at Inspiratus Sports District in Dubai Sports City, from October 22-24.

The other sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend are the Stryx Padel Tournament at Swiss International Scientific School in Al Jaddaf; Aqua Yoga, which requires participants to perform asanas in water, at India Club; the AED 25,000 UAE Badminton Tournament 2021, which is being organised jointly by The Racqueters club and Cosmos Badminton Academy at the Towheed Iranian School on Meydan Road, Al Quoz 1; Bad’Oween 2021, the Badminton Halloween Challenge, which is taking place at the Phoenix Sports Academy in Al Quoz, the Emaar Marina Table Tennis Tournament on the Marina Promenade’s squash courts.

Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation will celebrate World Mental Health Day with the Erada Cycling Race on Friday on Deira Island; Seven, the premium facility in Al Quoz, will host a CrossFit Throwdown for ladies on Friday; Dubai Offshore sailing club will host Heat 1 of the 43ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Race on Saturday.