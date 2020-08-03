Al Ain will be pushing for silverware this season Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE Pro League has announced detailed fixtures for the main domestic football competitions for the 2020-2021 season scheduled from the first week of next month.

The UAE football season will be thrown open with the Arabian Gulf Cup with Ittihad Kalba hosting Al Jazira, while another Abu Dhabi team, Al Dhafrah, will play against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai at 7pm on September 3. Fujairah will take on Ajman in the third match of the day with kick off fixed for 9.30pm.

On September 4, Hatta will take on Bani Yas and Al Ain will host Khor Fakkan in the early matches at 7pm, while Al Wasl will travel for their match against Al Wahda at 9.30pm.

The return leg matches of the Arabian Gulf Cup are scheduled to be held on October 1 and 2. Based on a newly-introduced format for the Arabian Gulf Cup, AGL champions Sharjah and Arabian Gulf Cup holders Al Nasr have been given a direct entry into the quarter-finals.

The Arabian Gulf League (AGL) will kick off the following week with Ittihad Kalba hosting Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the opener at 6.45pm on September 9, while Al Wahda will host travelling Hatta Club in the late night fixture a 9.30pm in Abu Dhabi.

On September 10, Fujairah will play defending league champions Sharjah at 6.45pm and Al Ain will be up against Khor Fakkan for the second time in the season at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. There will be three games on September 11 with Al Dhafrah hosting Ajman Club and Al Wasl playing Bani Yas in the early matches, while Al Nasr will host visiting Al Jazira at 9.30pm.

The announcement of dates and fixtures was made following a coordination meeting with the television broadcast rights holders, namely Abu Dhabi Sports, Dubai Sports and Sharjah Sports, that was held over tele-conference. The meeting, chaired by Hassan Taleb Al Marri, UAEPL Board Member and head of technical committee was also attended by Waleed Al Hosani, CEO of UAEPL.

The meeting discussed the proposed dates and kick-off times for fixtures following the draws made in mid-July. Details for the one-off traditional season-opener, the Arabian Gulf Super Cup — played between the league champions and President’s Cup winners — are yet to be announced.

The first half of the Arabian Gulf League is scheduled to be completed with Match day 13 fixed for January 1 and 2, 2021.

FIXTURES

Arabian Gulf Cup

September 3

Ittihad Kalba v Al Jazira, 7pm

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai v Al Dhafrah, 7pm

Fujairah v Ajman, 9.30pm

September 4

Hatta v Bani Yas, 7pm

Al Ain v Khor Fakkan, 7pm

Al Wahda v Al Wasl, 9.30pm

Arabian Gulf League

September 9

Ittihad Kalba v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 6.45pm

Al Wahda v Hatta, 9.30pm

September 10

Fujairah v Sharjah Club, 6.45pm

Al Ain v Khor Fakkan, 9.30pm.

September 11

Al Dhafrah v Ajman Club, 6.45pm

Al Wasl v Bani Yas, 6.45pm