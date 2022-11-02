Dubai: Reigning champions Spain and Argentina registered resounding victories on the second day of the six-day DP World Padel Championships at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Chasing a fourth world title, Spain produced another dominating performance and claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over Portugal in the Group A match of the men´s draw.

Juan Lebron, reigning No 1 who has seven tournaments wins to his name this season, and Javier Garrido secured a 7-6, 5-1 win against Miguel Deus and Nuno Deus before Arturo Coello and Francisco Navarro triumphed 6-3, 6-2 against Pedro Araujo and Afonso Ramos.

Bouncing back from loss

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Alejandro Ruiz beat Henrique Barbosa and Pedro Ferreira 6-0, 6-1 to ensure Spain stormed into the next round without any fuss. Although Lebron is now a household name, he only began winning titles in 2019, the same year he was crowned the No 1 in the world.

With eight world-class players making them a formidable force, reigning champions Spain are seen as the favourites to win the title again this year.

Bouncing back after an opening day defeat, Uruguay edged past Britain 2-1. Martin Arraujo and Diego Ramos overcame Richard Brooks Ruiz, and Louie Harris 6-3, 6-4.

Tough time

The Brits gave a tough time to their South American rivals in the second match. The Uruguayans’ Higor Ennslin and Juan Bautista Moratorio shifted gears after coming close to losing the set.

Ennslin and Bautista Moratorio finally managed to outlast Alexander and Nikhil Mohindra 7-5, 7-5. Sam Jones and Christian Murphy won the third match against Juan Ignacio Artia and Valentin Piastri, 6-1, 6-1, but it was too late to stop Uruguay advancing to the next round.

Another heavyweight and threat to Spain’s hopes of retaining the title, Argentina posted an easy 3-0 win over Italy in Group B. Argentina are looking to reclaim the title they lost to Spain at last year’s World Padel Championships in Doha.

Seeking fourth straight title

Martin Di Nenno and Agustin Tapia defeated Simone Cremona and Marco Cassett 6-4, 6-2 to give them a perfect start. Fernando Belasteguin and Federico Chingotto beat Giulio Graziotti and Riccardo Sinicropi 6-3, 6-2 before Carlos Gutierrez and Juan Tello saw off Daniele Cattaneo and Lorenzo Di Giovanni 6-3, 6-4. In another game in the same group, Belgium blanked the Netherlands 3-0.

Brazil beat Ecuador 3-0 and Chile defeated UAE 3-0 in Group C matches, respectively. France, Mexico, Paraguay, and Egypt won their matches in Group D.

In the women’s event, defending champions Spain, who are targeting a fourth consecutive title, cruised past Germany 3-0. The US overcame Chile 2-1 in the second match of Group A.

The eight-time women’s world title winners, Argentina, swept aside Belgium 3-0. Uruguay beat Japan 2-1 in another clash of Group B.