Dubai: The organising committee of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award announced the extension of the nomination period deadline for the award’s seventh edition until September 10, instead of the previous date that was set on August 31, 2023.

The decision to extend comes due to the increasing volume of applications and to allow sufficient time for those wishing to submit, within the framework of the Academy’s keenness to grant the opportunity to applicants from the UAE and various Arab countries.

Mariam Al Mansoori, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said: “The organising committee of the award, within the framework of its interest and support for the march of women’s sports in the Arab world, is keen to provide all opportunities for all in equal proportions. The nomination period for the award, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, and with the support of Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazzaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has been extended until September 10.

“The extension came based on the greatdemand for candidacy from various countries of the Arab world. Hence, the new date provides further opportunity for those wishing to submit their files to compete for the award in its seventh edition,” Al Mansoori added.

Dh1.8 million prize money

The award winners will be announced at the ceremony that will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 15, following the announcement of the list of final candidates after the completion of file sorting by the jury, which includes a selection of the most prominent sports stars in the Arab world.

The award, which has a total prize pool of Dh1.8 million, includes 11 categories for both the individual and group levels. The individual level awards include Best Arab Women Athlete, Best Emirati Women Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Paralympic Athlete, Best Female/Male Coach, and Best Sports Media. A new category was also introduced in the seventh edition, which is the award for the Best Sports Mother.

At the level of sports federations and institutions, the awards include those for Best Youth Development Program, Best Team, and Best Sports Creative Initiative.