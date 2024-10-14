Fujairah: Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed the top spot on the final day of the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship — Round 4 (Gi) at Zayed Sports Complex. Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club finished second, and Ministry of Defence, UAE fought hard to secure third place.

With fourth round now over, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club lead the overall Gi rankings, followed by Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in second place and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

The final day focused on the Boys U14 and U16 divisions, where 800 young athletes competed fiercely in pursuit of championship glory. The competition was intense as these rising stars, cheered on by family and friends, executed submissions, high-level sweeps, and applied relentless pressure to dominate their opponents.

'Feels great'

Theyab Mohammed Almessabi, an Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete who won gold in the 34kg white belt category for under 14s, said: “I’m really happy to win my first gold medal and earn more points for my club. I had won silver in the third round of the championship in Sharjah, so this feels great. I want to thank my family for always supporting me, and my coaches and teammates at Al Ain Club.”

Mubarak Eisa Almaskari of Team 777, who won gold in the 45kg white belt category for under 14s, said: “I won my third consecutive gold in the Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship. I’m now aiming for another gold in the final round. This success is the result of hard training, effort, patience, and the support of my family and coaches.”