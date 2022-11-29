Dubai: Following the hugely successful event last year, the EDBF Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship will return to the Waterfront Market, Deira, from December 9-11.
140 teams from 12 countries will compete for the coveted trophy over the three-day event. The 200-metre and 500-metre races will take place throughout the day, in front of the Waterfront Market’s spectacular promenade, where spectators will experience a carnival atmosphere with the dragon boat’s drummers and a colourful display of up to 2,500 paddlers.
Various categories
The 140 teams, including last year’s champions, will battle it out to win races in the following categories: Premier Division (200M & 500M), Senior A (200M), Under 24 (200M), Community Cup (200M) and UAE Division (200M).
Claudio Schermi, President of European Dragon Boat Federation, said: “Last year’s event was a huge success and thoroughly enjoyed by both the paddlers as well as the public, so we’re delighted that we can bring the EDBF Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship back to Dubai again. Spectators will be able to enjoy three days of action this year, and an increase of teams to 140 — our biggest to date.”
High-performance sport
Mohammed Al Madani, The Waterfront Market Manager said: “The Waterfront Market is delighted to welcome back the EDBF Euro Cup Dragon Boat Championship. We have fully embraced Dragon Boat racing at the Waterfront Market and will even be entering our own team to compete.”
While dragon boating originated over 2,500 years ago in China, it is now among one of the world’s fastest growing water sports in the world. Dragon Boating has developed into a dynamic, prestigious, and high-performance sport, which is enjoyed by millions of people from over 90 countries around the world.