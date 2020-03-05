Some exciting matches were held during the 10th week of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament last week. Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: Fast ‘A’ will meet National Paints in the football final of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament organised by the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority.

In the semi-finals, Fast ‘A’ defeated Civil Defence 1-0, while National Paints got the better of Sharjah Police 3-2 to set up a clash in the final.

Held every weekend at the Sharjah National Park area, there are more than 120 teams participating in this annual event that is scheduled to conclude next week.

The final ceremony will be attended by Salem Yousuf Al Qaseer, Chairman, Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority and representatives of participating companies. “The plan is to expand this competition further next season as we can already see the fruits of such an initiative within the corporate sector,” Al Qaseer said.

“We will form a committee that will view the feedback from participating teams, and then we will decide on the best format to expand this competition for many more corporates and institutions housed within Sharjah,” he added.

RESULTS

Hockey

UAE Falcons ‘Red’ drew Sharjah Tigers ‘Green’ 1-1; Sharjah Tigers ‘Blue’ bt UAE Falcons ‘Green’ 5-3; UAE Falcons ‘Red’ drew Fajar Al Madina 1-1; Sharjah Tigers India ‘Blue’ drew Sharjah Tiger ‘Green’ 1-1; Accipeter bt UAE Falcons ‘Red’ 2-0

Basketball

Fast Building Contracting bt UAA 70-64; Afebl bt Falcon Pack 72-50; Al Bayadh/FNCT bt Astig 77-52; Armado bt Comrades 60-45; Bisdak bt Hamriyah 62-57, Lacnor bt Bee’a 20-0

Cricket