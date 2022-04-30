Abu Dhabi: As the nation celebrates the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan, Yas Marina Circuit has announced a full calendar for its upcoming Eid activities, with free fitness sessions and prizes to be won this festive season.
Across a fun-filled week of events, Yas Marina Circuit fans can enjoy an Eid exclusive with up to 20% off on retail experiences to kick off the holy celebrations at the Yas Island track, with guests able to experience on-track driving experiences as well as a range of activities at a discount for a limited time.
Karting enthusiasts can enjoy the festive season at the circuit with a range of events, with the chance to earn on-track driving experiences through the Eid Speed Challenge on Tuesday 3rd May. Drivers amongst the top 3 lap times will win prizes to mark the holy celebrations in style, with the challenge running from 9am to Midnight for competitors of all ages on 3rd May. Karting fanatics can also test their skills in the Sodi World Series Eid Sprint Karting Race on Friday 6th May.
Yas Play
From 29th April to 4th May, the exciting Yas Play returns to Yas Mall for an exclusive Eid al-Fitr edition of the popular spinning wheel of prizes. Participants can test their luck for a chance to win incredible on track experiences at the interactive kiosk on the first floor near the Virgin Megastore at Yas Mall over the festive period.
Fitness fanatics can look forward to a number of free fitness sessions across the Eid celebrations, with free-to-enter Les Mills classes and on-track TrainYAS and TrainAM sessions running throughout the week to celebrate the season at Yas Marina Circuit.