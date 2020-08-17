Eight teams will be taking part in each of the four disciplines in the fun event on Friday. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council have announced a fun and exciting new event – the Dubai Sports Council International Women’s Online Tournament, which will see teams from UAE and other countries compete in a format to showcase different sporting skills of participants.

Organised in cooperation with Jam Sports Academy, the DSC International Women’s Online Tournament will take place on Friday (August 21) between 6-9 pm UAE time, with UAE-based teams competing at Dubai Sports World in Dubai World Trade Centre and international teams taking part through Zoom.

Participants will compete in four different sports – football, basketball, volleyball and handball – but not in the traditional format. Instead, they will be showing off their individual skills through different drills that will give this tournament a unique atmosphere.

In football, for example, competitors will get points based on their juggling, dribbling, long-passing and short-passing, and goal-scoring skills, while in handball, the players will get points based on their success in ‘penalty shots’, ‘dribbling around the body’, ‘triangle defence’, ‘zig zag dribbling’ and ‘passes against the wall’.

In basketball, the players will earn points through five different drills – right-hand layups, left-hand layups, free throws, dribbling from the baseline to the half-court, and ‘dribbling from the baseline to the half-court with crossover’.

The volleyball tournament will also see players competing in five different drills – ‘one hand bumping’, ‘overhead setting while walking’, ‘bumping while walking’, ‘overhead setting on the wall’, and ‘spike, receive and set on the wall’.

The tournament is open to women aged 12 and above, of any nationality and residence, and those interested can register through the link https://jamacademy.org/dubai-sports-council-international-womens-online-tournament/.