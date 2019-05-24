Dubai: Pre-tournament favourites Dubai Police had to settle for third place following a 6-2 win over Al Taher in the play-off at the Futsal competition at the Seventh Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Ramadan Sports Tournament.
“Winning third place is the last consolation for us,” a disappointed Waleed Al Beshir said.
“I believe this team deserved a lot more than a bronze, but we lost in the semi-finals (8-6 to Fohood Zabeel) where we were always in control until that late fightback from our opponents. That match was a huge disappointment because I believe we deserved to go further given our consistency throughout this tournament this year.
“We played at a really high level, but unfortunately we could not get the job done in the semi-finals. This is football and we just have to accept the result. But we promise we will come back next year and aim for a bigger achievement.”.
Earlier, more than 300 of the country’s best grapplers, both Emirati and expatriates, gathered at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex competing for gold in 31 different categories at the NAS Jiu-Jitsu Championship.