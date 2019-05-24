Dubai: Pre-tournament favourites Dubai Police had to settle for third place following a 6-2 win over Al Taher in the play-off at the Futsal competition at the Seventh Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Ramadan Sports Tournament.

“Winning third place is the last consolation for us,” a disappointed Waleed Al Beshir said.

“I believe this team deserved a lot more than a bronze, but we lost in the semi-finals (8-6 to Fohood Zabeel) where we were always in control until that late fightback from our opponents. That match was a huge disappointment because I believe we deserved to go further given our consistency throughout this tournament this year.

“We played at a really high level, but unfortunately we could not get the job done in the semi-finals. This is football and we just have to accept the result. But we promise we will come back next year and aim for a bigger achievement.”.