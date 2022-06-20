Under the slogan, ‘To the Summit, People of Determination’, the Dubai Club for People of Determination today kicked off its sixth edition of Summer Activities with 250 participants to take part in 280 events over the next two months from June 20-August 12, 2022.

The sixth season, sponsored by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is in fact witnessing the return of the Summer Activities to be held under precautionary measures after the programmes were cancelled last two years owing to Covid-19 Pandemic.

This year, the activities, aiming to enhance their abilities and fully integrate the People of Determination into the society, will also have more than 30 governmental and private institutions involved as partners.

100 workshops

Every day more than 100 workshops will be held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, with the most prominent activities being sports events, recreational trips, art and handicraft workshops, interactive training programs, photography, acting and music courses, first aid among others.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “We are pleased to be the diamond sponsor of To the Summit, People of Determination summer activity, which is in line with DEWA’s social responsibility and its commitment to invest in the energy of the youth. This supports the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly to people of determination. The authority enhances cooperation and partnerships with key partners in the field of integrating and empowering people of determination, including It contributes to the transfer and localization of knowledge, and makes Dubai the city of the future, and the preferred place to live and work.”

He stressed that DEWA is committed to including and empowering the People of Determination through four pillars: employees, customers, society, and partners.

“It spares no effort to support social initiatives to enable all people of determination with opportunities to be fully included in society and play an important role as active individuals. DEWA implemented and sponsored 71 programmes and initiatives to include people of determination in society between 2015 and 2021. These initiatives have reached 3,484,998 individuals. The happiness of society towards DEWA’s support to people of determination reached 94% in 2021,” he added.

For his part, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, praised the wise leadership for recommending the support to People of Determination and providing all means of upgrading their abilities and talents in all fields. He also thanked the event sponsors, success partners and the Diamond Sponsor, DEWA for their continuous support for the success of its various activities.

Summer vacation

Berregad pointed out that the “aim of the Summer Activity is to occupy the time of People of Determination during the summer vacation and to contribute to the community by investing these times in a way that brings them mental and physical benefit, introduce parents to various activities offered by the club and its various competitions including scientific, sports, cultural etc. which can develop the skills of People of Determination”.

For his part, Majid Al-Usaimi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, was confident of providing a fruitful Summer to the participants with various activities. “Investing the energies of the participants in activities and enhancing their capabilities is one of the goals set, especially that the club seeks to develop the skills of People of Determination and discover the spirit of creativity and learning, targeting more participants from one course to another.”