Some of the biggest stars of world tennis are in Dubai this week and next as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships take centre stage with a blockbuster list of professionals competing for the WTA and ATP crowns.

DDFTC is one of nearly two dozen sports events taking place in Dubai this week, while the Expo 2020 Dubai Stage of the 2022 UAE Tour, which starts on Sunday, will headline next week’s schedule, starting and finishing at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 25.

The UAE Tour is the only World Tour race in the Middle East, and the fourth edition of the seven-day event will feature seventeen UCI World Teams and three UCI Pro Teams, including UAE Team Emirates, Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo Visma.

The 180km Expo 2020 Dubai Stage will see 140 cyclists pedal through Dubai, starting from Expo 2020 Dubai and touching locations such as Dubai Sports City, Silicon Oasis, Meydan Racecourse, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Islands, before sprinting for the finish in Expo 2020.

The DDFTC, meanwhile, has brought together eight of the world’s top 10 women’s players for the WTA 500 event for the first half of the two-week extravaganza, while next week’s ATP Tour 500 tournament, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will see world No. 1 Novak Djokovic bidding for his sixth Dubai title.

The World Archery Para Championships takes place at Dubai Club for People of Determination Image Credit: Supplied

The 2022 is also taking place here, at Dubai Club for People of Determination, from February 19-27. More than 225 of the world’s top para archers, representing 41 different countries, have already confirmed their participation for the Championships, which are expected to be the biggest ever in terms of participation.

The 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, which has been added to the 28-race UCI Gran Fondo World Series for 2022, is also taking place this weekend, on February 19. This year’s event will feature the main UCI Gran Fondo Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge alongside the new Live Well Outride, a shorter 40km course to allow new members of the UAE’s cycling community to participate.

The race will see cyclists take on the 92km road course with route highlights including the Expo 2020 Dubai site, before crossing the finish line at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City.

There are a number of other international and community events scheduled for this week, including the FIT Awards 2022, which recognise and reward those that have made the Middle East’s fitness industry a success across with awards in 20 different categories.