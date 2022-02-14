Dubai: World Padel Academy (WPA) is a Dubai-based padel sport venue that was initiated on September 10, 2020 aiming to make a remarkable impact on the padel community.
World Padel Academy is more than just a regular padel courts venue. It consists of multiple indoor & outdoor padel courts available for booking and a padel academy that sponsors the talented padel athletes of UAE by supporting them and offering full padel training programmes. Additionally, WPA holds professional coaching sessions for players of different ages. Additionally, WPA has been actively organising padel tournaments that attracts many ambitious participants and anticipating audience.
More on, World Padel Academy in Al Quoz is supported by two special facilities; Smash Specialty Coffee, which indulges WPA players with baked goods, refreshing drinks, and coffee, and also The Padel Store, where players can find a wide selection of padel racquets, tools and apparel.
World Padel Academy strives to preserve its continuous state of progress and development in order to fully satisfy its players’ needs and requirements and to achieve its vision of being the best and most well-known padel brand in UAE.
Currently, World Padel Academy is focusing on the implementation of its huge expansion plan, which includes launching new WPA branches following enhanced standards.