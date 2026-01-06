Mendez, Goldstream shine on opening day of Sheikh Mohammed Endurance Festival

Mendez finished with the eighth best time at the end of the first loop spanning 40 kms, a stage that saw Maryam Ahmad Al Tamimi seize the initiative on the back of Zabeel Stables’ Castlebar Shindagha. Al Tamimi and her mount lost ground, slipping one spot on the leaderboard to second as Mendez and Goldstream snatched the summit and stayed rooted throughout giving the rest of the competition no chance as they kept moving further away to finish well ahead.