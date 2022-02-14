Dubai: Barbora Krejcikova was quick to repay the fans at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday. The Czech No 2 seed saw off the spirited challenge of France’s Caroline Garcia in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in a gripping Centre Court encounter — much to the delight of the afternoon crowds.

After the frustrations of last year — when fans were locked out of the event due to Covid-19 restrictions — the supporters were out in force on Monday to make up for lost time — and world No 3 Krejcikova did not disappoint and looks good to live up to her promise of going deep at this year’s event after reaching the final in 2021, where she was defeated by Garbine Muguruza.

Following her win over world No 70 Garcia, Krejcikova was quick to hail the support from the seats around Centre Court. Reaching the final last time out kick-started Krejcikova’s season, which saw her claim the WTA events in Strasbourg and Prague — either side of her famous triumph at Roland Garros for her first Grand Slam title in the French Open.

“I am happy to be in the second round,” she said. “The first round is always tricky so I am delighted to take my chances and progress. Caroline is an aggressive player and she pushed me close, especially in the second set.”

“I love it here in Dubai and I spend a lot of time here. It is special to me after last year and what that led to further into the season. It is great to see all the people come out and hopefully it will get busier and busier. So a big thank you to everyone here today and cheered for us.”

Coco Gauff shapes up to hit a forehand return during his victory over doubles partner Jessica Pegula.

Sixth seed Iga Swiatek echoed those sentiments after her comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Russian Daria Kasatkina on Court 1. This is the Pole’s second time at the DDFTC after competing in an empty stadium last year, and she is delighted to finally experience the real Dubai atmosphere.

“I’m pretty confident because it’s not like I have a huge experience of playing here because I only played last year only two matches,” she said. “Every match is going to let me learn a lot.

“Having the fans is much, much nicer. Yeah, I mean, actually when I was playing here last year I felt like we were playing some sparrings. In my mind, it was pretty hard to feel like I was in a tournament, especially coming back from Adelaide and Australia where fans are always really enthusiastic.

“I’m pretty glad this year we have fans. I could see Polish community coming. They’re always very supportive. It’s giving me, like, plenty of energy and motivation. Last year, I mean, it was all too calm.”

Centre Court also served up a curious clash as doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were drawn to face each other in the singles first round. It was world No 7 Pegula who came out on top in the Americans first meeting on tour, with the 27-year-old — 10 years Gauff’s senior — winning 6-4, 6-4.

“Coco makes me compete,” she said. “She moves so well and I had to fight it out. It was an interesting match — our first match, two Americans, we play doubles together ... but it was nice. We put it all aside and went out there to play.