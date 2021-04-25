Dubai: Damac Properties launched its Ramadan Sports Festival over the weekend with basketball and football teams competing for glory, while children participated in the mini-Olympics.
There were 105 competitors taking part over the weekend at the Akoya community with fans cheering on from the stands.
Six football and six basketball teams competed on Friday and Saturday including Damac staff representing Damac Hills, Akoya, Paramount Hotel, and the GM Office.
In the basketball competition, Never Too Late, Wringers and Black Mamba emerged triumphant.
The games will continue until May 7 and will include a duathlon competition. Winners and runners-up participating in the festival will receive cash prizes and trophies.