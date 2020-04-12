All footballing action in the UAE, including Arabian Gulf League, will continue to be suspended until further notice. Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL

Dubai: The UAE Football Association has extended the postponement of all local football action that falls under its auspices, according to a press release.

The FA confirmed the widening of the suspension, stating that the precaution would be in place “until further notice” with the aim of curbing the coronavirus outbreak - which has brought all sporting action around the world to a halt since March.

The FA had originally suspended all football activity in the country, including the 2019-20 Arabian Gulf League, for a period of four weeks from March 15 but said it had taken its most recent decision in line with the relevant authorities.