Dubai: The UAE Football Association has extended the postponement of all local football action that falls under its auspices, according to a press release.
The FA confirmed the widening of the suspension, stating that the precaution would be in place “until further notice” with the aim of curbing the coronavirus outbreak - which has brought all sporting action around the world to a halt since March.
The FA had originally suspended all football activity in the country, including the 2019-20 Arabian Gulf League, for a period of four weeks from March 15 but said it had taken its most recent decision in line with the relevant authorities.
The statement said the governing body would continue to “evaluate and review” the situation.