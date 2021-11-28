Riders take part in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build Up Ride 2 Image Credit: Supplied

More than than 600 cyclists took on the second Build-Up Ride for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, as athletes continued their preparations for this year’s main challenge with a 45km ride on Saturday.

At a sunny Al Qudra track, cyclists powered through the ride at speeds of over 40kmph as the ride saw some strong performances across the peloton.

In the second round of this year’s Build-Up Rides, Borja Sanz from Spain, and Lorraine Mullarkey from Ireland took first place in Saturday’s ride. Sanz completing the course in just 1:00.41 took home first in the men’s category, while Mullarkey finished top of the peloton in a competitive women’s field, as she crossed the line in 1:02.12.

Sanz will wear the coveted leader’s jersey in the male field in the next Build-Up Ride on December 18 in the preliminary standings. With a strong performance on Saturday, Babita Khatri is the new leader in the female field, taking the yellow jersey into Build-Up Ride Three as the competition heats up moving through the Dubai Big 5 competition in this year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge on 18th February.

There are two remaining Build-Up Rides in this year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, with the 66km course on December 18th followed by the final Build-Up Ride of 85km on January 22 before the main challenge in February.

Cyclists this weekend were also able to get an exclusive look at the Spinney’s Eat Well Live Well Athlete Village, as competitors enjoyed healthy treats to aid in their post-race recovery and took home from the village insightful tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. Ideal for first-time racers or those with little cycling experience, a short course ride has also been reintroduced for 2022, along with a much-elevated post-event race village and hospitality experience for the riders, their friends, and family to enjoy.